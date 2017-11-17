School hit by Trojan Horse row now gets top marks from Ofsted

A BRADFORD school which was embroiled in the Trojan Horse scandal and put in special measures has been rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Inner city secondary Carlton Bolling College was rated as requiring improvement two years ago and before that was judged inadequate.

Now it has been given a glowing report by inspectors who say staff and pupils share headteacher Adrian Kneeshaw’s “highly aspirational” vision for the school and are “absolutely committed” to its success.

Mr Kneeshaw joined the school just months before it was linked to the Trojan Horse scandal where a number of Birmingham schools were accused of pursuing an Islamist agenda.

The school’s governing body, which was described as an “obstacle to improvement rather than a champion of it” was replaced by an interim executive board by Bradford Council.

Now a new governing body is in place and Ofsted has praised the way in which the process was managed.

The 2014 Ofsted report said that the school’s safeguarding policy “failed to give necessary attention to potential risks.”

But the latest report rates it outstanding for leadership, quality of teaching, behaviour and student outcomes.

It adds: “Pupils speak openly about how school prepares them to stay safe, for example from radicalisation, child sexual exploitation and online risks.”

Headteacher Adrian Kneeshaw said: “This report shows the fantastic progress Carlton Bolling College has made. We knew that we could achieve this.

“Everyone at the school from our leaders, teachers, pupils, governors and parents have worked incredibly hard to ensure our young people achieve their potential.”

Coun Imran Khan, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Education, said: “The school is ensuring pupils, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, are making excellent progress and that they are prepared exceptionally well for life in modern Britain.”