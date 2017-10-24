Teachers lobby Chancellor for school funding

PARENTS and teachers will lobby Parliament today, calling on Chancellor Phillip Hammond to release more money for “seriously underfunded” schools.

Unions say an extra £1.3bn for England’s schools, found from existing budgets, and announced by Education Secretary Justine Greening, is not enough to plug funding gaps. She has introduced a new funding formula to ensure money is allocated in a fairer way to address what campaigners say is a “postcode lottery” in school funding.

Six unions, collectively representing the majority of the school workforce, including support workers, are involved in the action.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, welcomed the new formula, but said ”slicing up the cake more evenly cannot disguise the fact that the cake is not big enough in the first place”.

He said: “The overall level of education funding is a long way short of what is needed. Schools have already had to make significant cuts to courses, support services and enrichment activities, and there will be further pain to follow without more investment. The situation in 16-19 education is even more critical with a level of funding which is woefully inadequate.

“The Chancellor must provide schools and colleges with the funding that they desperately need to provide the education that young people deserve.”

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said schools are “on their knees financially” and teachers were paying for materials out of their own pockets to try and plug the gaps.

“This, however, is a crisis that goes far beyond a quick fix,” he said. “The Chancellor needs to address this in his Budget by giving schools the money needed to ensure our children and young people get the education in the 21st century they both deserve and need.”

The protest comes as a new report claimed teachers should be offered better part-time jobs to help keep them in the classroom.

It says that more flexibility, particularly in secondary schools, could encourage those who have left the profession to have families or care for relatives to come back to work, and help those who are likely to leave if they cannot work flexibly.

The findings, by the National Foundation for Educational Research come at a time of continued concerns over teacher shortages, particularly in subjects such as maths and physics. England’s schools have been seeing a rise in pupil numbers, caused in part by a baby boom in the early 2000s, which is now starting to be felt in secondary schools.

The report said policy makers need to urgently identify ways to help secondary schools to “overcome a dual challenge” of accommodating more part-time teaching and improving retention rates.

“The former may incentivise former teachers who left the profession to have families to return to work part-time and the latter will ensure that any success at accommodating more part-time working is not short-lived,” it said.

Meanwhile, a survey by the charity Teach First has showed where young people live, and the school they attended have an impact on how well they do in life.

Russell Hobby, chief executive of Teach First, said: “No child’s dreams should be written off because of their background. Yet where you start from still too often decides where you end up.”