Terror police called in to Doncaster school after Instagram post goes viral

PUPILS and parents at a Doncaster high school have been advised to report “anything of concern” as terror police investigate potentially malicious posts on social media.

A report made to South Yorkshire Police regarding posts concerning McAuley Catholic High School, in Cantley, Doncaster, has been passed on to counter-terrorism police.

A spokesman said the school would remain open but there would be a continued police presence as the investigation into the origin of the posts continues.

Pupils and parents were warned not to reply to any unsolicited emails or social media posts.

An image of a ‘malicious’ post on Instagram went viral hours before the school contacted parents, prompting concern from both parents and pupils at the school.

After learning of the incident on social media, Doncaster mother Shanie Varley pulled her 15-year-old daughter Alisha Hesketh out of the school, and has criticised the school for not making parents aware of the situation until later.

She said: “I found out when Alisha phoned me panicking because she’d seen it on Facebook, but no-one was explaining what was going on.

“The post had been seen and then sent on through Snapchat and then Facebook so all the kids knew but the parents weren’t told.

“As soon as I got off the phone with her I contacted the school, who said that police were there and that it was ‘nothing to worry about’.

“But she’s my daughter and I didn’t feel safe so I got her dad to pick her up and bring her to work with me where she’s been doing revision.”

A statement from the school, in Cantley Lane, said: “The matter that has been reported is currently being investigated by the police. At this time pupils and parents are advised to not reply to any unsolicited emails or social media and to report anything of concern to the School/Police.

“A continued police presence will be provided whilst the investigation continues and a specialist officer will be in school tomorrow should advice be required.

“At this time both the School and Local Authority, together with the Police see no reason to advise pupils to remain away from school and there is no information that would require the school to close.”

A statement from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said: “We can confirm that police have received a report regarding potentially unauthorised and malicious posts made on a social media account.

“This information has now been passed to the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

“Inquiries to establish the origin of this content are under way and the circumstances will be fully investigated.”