This ‘north-South divide’ in our secondary schools

Children being educated at Northern secondary schools are lagging behind their southern counterparts, a new report has revealed.

At the end of primary school there is little difference in attainment between those either side of the north-south divide but a gap opens up by the time pupils turn 16, according to the report released by the Children’s Commissioner to launch the Growing Up North project.

Anne Longfield, Children’s Commissioner for England, said it was “time to leave the North-South divide behind” and called on those leading the regeneration of the North to seize the “unique opportunity” to improve children’s prospects.

In 2015, 34% of disadvantaged pupils attending northern schools achieved at least five A* to C grades at GCSE including Maths and English, compared to 48% of disadvantaged students in London, the report found.

Disadvantaged pupils are defined as those in receipt of the pupil premium, while the north of England includes the North East, North West and Yorkshire.

Of the 20 local authorities with the lowest percentage of pupils achieving five A*s to Cs in 2015, including Maths and English, 12 of them were in the North, according to the research.

Meanwhile, of the 20 best-performing local authorities only one was in the North.

Performance among 11-year-olds was mixed across the regions.

In 2016, 56% of children in the North East reached the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at Key Stage Two - higher than those in any part of the country apart from outer London (56%) and inner London (57%).

The release of the report coincides with the launch of Growing Up North, a year-long project led by the Children’s Commissioner which seeks to find out why some children in the North are falling behind.

“The regeneration under way provides a unique opportunity to reshape prospects for children in the North,” Ms Longfield said.

“I want every child, wherever they are born, to get the same opportunities and support to prosper.

“To do this, we need to understand why children do better in some parts of the country than others and what it is about the place they grow up in that supports them to succeed.

“Growing Up North will put children at the heart of discussions about Northern regeneration. It’s time to leave the North-South divide behind.”