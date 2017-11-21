Three Wakefield schools could lose £1.5m from academy trust collapse, claims council motion

Three WEST Yorkshire schools could lose a total of more than £1.5m after the demise of an academy chain, members of Wakefield Council have warned.

A motion, due to be discussed by councillors today, claims Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) had transferred millions of pounds of schools’ savings into its own centralised account, prior to its collapse.

WCAT made a shock announcement in September that it would cease running all 21 of its schools, including eight in the Wakefield district.

The trust’s board said it did not have the capacity to bring about “rapid improvement” in the academies.

But questions have been raised over the trust’s financial management and allegations include reports of monies being “drained” from individual school accounts to pay off the debts of the parent organisation.

A motion submitted to a meeting of the full council claims that Hemsworth Arts and Community Academy faces losing £436,000 of its reserves, Wakefield City Academy could lose nearly £800,000 and Heath View primary £300,000.

It said: “Council believes that the actions of the Department for Education (DfE) and its agents have undermined educational provision in the district, and local children have been severely let down.”

Councillors will vote on whether to pass the motion at the meeting at Wakefield Town Hall today.

If approved, the council will demand the “full restitution” of money transferred from school reserves into WCAT central accounts. It will argue that the trust should not dissolve until its affairs have been fully investigated and the results made public.

And it will call for the DfE to put financial resources and educational expertise into the trust in the meantime.

The move follows Shipley MP Philip Davies’ speech in Parliament earlier this month which claimed that High Crags school in his constituency had seen £276,000 removed from its accounts.

Education minister Nick Gibb has said the trust will not be able to retain any of its reserves once it has formally been dissolved.

And the DfE has repeatedly maintained that “a failing academy trust must never profit from the re-brokerage of its schools.”

All eight WCAT schools in Wakefield could be taken over by the Outwood Grange Academies Trust.

Last week a group of Yorkshire MPs, who had been pushing for a meeting with Education Secretary Justine Greening to discuss the issue, warned the Government has “questions to answer” over the collapse of the trust.

The group, which includes the Wakefield MP Mary Creagh and the Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett, are expected to use the opportunity to discuss reports of mismanagement and withholding of funds by the trust.