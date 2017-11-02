Time to apply for school place

Parents across Leeds are being reminded to get their applications in for their child’s reception school place for next September.

They are being asked to visit the Leeds City Council website to complete an online application for their child’s primary school place, before the closing date of January 15, 2018.

For those applying online, offers will be emailed on April 16.

Councillor Lisa Mulherin, executive member for children and families, said: “Deciding which school is best for your child is an important decision and with so many good schools in Leeds, is not an easy one to make.

“A lot of work has gone into making the admissions process as straightforward as possible and the online form is quick and easy to fill in.

“It is very important that families list five schools they wish their child to attend – in order of preference, to give them the best chance of attending a preferred school. We also strongly advise parents to include their nearest priority school to maximise their chances of getting a local place.”

To help parents and carers make their preferences, a range of information is available both directly from schools and from the council.

Schools will provide information about their own admissions policy, open events and opportunities to visit the school, transport and uniform information.

The admissions pages of the council website provides details about previous allocation rounds, links to OfSTED reports and information and links to each school, as well as further details about admissions policies. This information is provided to help parents to submit preferences for schools where they have the best chance of being offered a place.