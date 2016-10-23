Top-selling author to give speech on creativity at conference

WRITER AND teacher Saci Lloyd will discuss how creativity can be used to train and teach when she delivers a keynote speech at a major education conference taking place in Yorkshire next month.

She is best known as the author of the best-selling novel The Carbon Diaries but also teaches media animation and design to sixth-form students in East London.

Ms Lloyd has been announced as the main speaker for the Educating Yorkshire conference, which is being held for the second time in November.

The event, which aims to bring together school leaders from across the region, is expected to have around 300 delegates this year.

She said: “I’m delighted to have been invited to speak at Educated Yorkshire. As a teacher, I understand the pressures that currently face the education system and feel it’s vital that we utilise conferences like this to share our experiences and knowledge so that we can learn from one another.”

“The education sector continually comes under fire for one thing and another so it’s great that conferences like Educated Yorkshire exist to encourage collaboration with the aim of raising the standards across a region.”

Other speakers will include Tony Draper, president of the National Association of Head Teachers, and Anne Casey, deputy director of the Regional Schools Commission.

The conference will also see a mental health panel discussing strategies for supporting pupils and raising awareness.

This includes Jayne Clarke, executive primary principal at Bradford Academy; Andrew Whitehouse, a special educational needs consultant for People First Education; Jane Case, a Northern Hub manager for Young Minds; and Michael Pickering, a cognitive behaviour therapy support practitioner for Moorend Academy Trust in Huddersfield.

The Educated Yorkshire conference takes place on Thursday November 10 at the Leeds United Centenary Pavilion.