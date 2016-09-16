Tourism chief hails importance of new university campus on Yorkshire’s coast

WELCOME TO Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity has heralded the country’s newest university campus in Scarborough as a major boost for the town and the wider region’s economy.

Coventry University will officially launch its new £14m campus – the newly named CU Scarborough - on September 26.

Coventry University. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Sir Gary is to open the complex which will eventually house more than 2,000 students. He said: “The opening of this new campus is a major coup for Scarborough, and another significant investment project championing the renaissance of this great town. Scarborough is thriving, with its refurbished Spa, harbour, open air theatre and brand new Alpamare waterpark all contributing to the feel-good factor sweeping the resort.

“The campus will bring thousands more talented academics to Scarborough and the knock- on benefit that brings to the local economy is huge. Those students are in for a treat as the town and surrounding area have so much to offer.” Students have been studying at Scarborough Spa for the past 12 months while the new building has been developed. The new campus includes IT suites, engineering and science labs, and a mock law court. It is part of the £50m sports and education facility at Weaponness.

Professor Craig Gaskell, Provost of CU Scarborough, said: “It is excellent to have the backing of Sir Gary and we look forward to welcoming him to open our new campus,” he said.

“Officially launching our new state-of- the-art building is a huge milestone for us and demonstrates our commitment to Scarborough and the Yorkshire coast area.

“This investment in Scarborough will not only benefit the area’s economy but will also provide excellent opportunities for students across the region as well as further afield looking for flexible, accessible, and affordable university courses that are aligned to graduate careers.”