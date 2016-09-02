Universities must be “at the heart” of designing Brexit strategy

UNIVERSITIES MUST be at the heart of designing the UK’s Brexit strategy to ensure their value and concerns are not lost in debate, a senior academic has said.

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell said concerns raised by education institutions in the run-up to the referendum failed to resonate with the public - despite academics warning that leaving the EU would cause a major funding blow to British universities and scientific research.

Dame Nancy, who is due to take up her role as president of the British Science Association, said universities must now be “robust” in their arguments about the contribution they make to society and academic experts could help devise a Brexit strategy.

She said: “Universities need to be at the heart of designing the UK’s Brexit strategy and we must do more to encourage a sense of public pride in the UK’s fantastic scientific achievements, stressing their importance to our economy and wider society.”

Prior to the referendum, vice-chancellors at universities across the region, including Sheffield Hallam, Sheffield, Hull, Leeds and Huddersfield, signed an open letter to voters explaining “grave concerns” about the impact of Brexit on both universities and students, claiming it would undermine the UK’s global position as a leader of science and innovation, “impoverish our campuses” and limit opportunities for British people.

Universities in the UK currently benefit from around £1bn a year in EU research funding.

Last month Chancellor Philip Hammond announced that research projects currently funded by the EU, and those agreed before the Autumn Statement, would be underwritten by the Government - alongside support for business and farmers.

Professor Chris Husbands, vice chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, warned that it was a “short-term measure” and that his anxieties were for future projects, especially for collaborative research funded by the EU, such as current projects surrounding cyber-security and health and wellbeing that could affect the lives of “people in Yorkshire and beyond”.

Prof Husbands told The Yorkshire Post it was “absolutely critical” that universities played a key part in Brexit strategy.

“Fundamental research is at risk if we don’t have a deal that supports collaborative work with European universities,” he said. “It is absolutely true to say that Brexit does not stop us collaborating with anybody but the key thing is that these are projects that have been developed with EU funding.”

He added: “Universities are just as important as trade, agriculture and industry. It is without a doubt that we should be involved in developing Brexit strategy.”

Professor Lisa Roberts, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Leeds said: “Leaving the EU is likely to be the biggest logistical and legislative programme a modern government has ever delivered. Now more than ever there is a need for objective evidence-based advice to inform policymakers and politicians, and we can help.

“Leeds and the other universities in Yorkshire are known for creating the next generation of highly skilled workers, but also play a significant role in leading research that can improve lives and generate economic growth in the region, the UK and globally, and we should be very proud of this.”

The deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Huddersfield, Professor Tim Thornton, said universities should play an important part in the Brexit debate and process.

He added: “The international standing and experience of our Higher Education sector means that we have an important and well-informed contribution to make.”

“In Huddersfield we will respond positively to this new context and ensure that our internationalisation continues to gather pace, both in terms of overseas student recruitment and the formation of multi-national research collaborations, with partners in the EU and beyond.”