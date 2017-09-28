VIDEO: Wakefield Girls’ High School to host Open Morning on Saturday October 7

Equipping girls with skills for life is Wakefield Girls’ High School - which is inviting parents of prospective pupils to take a look around.

An Opening Morning will be held on Saturday, October 7, from 9.30am to 1pm.

FIND OUT MORE: For full details visit wgsf.org.uk.

With over 130 years of educating girls, WGHS values its traditions whilst embracing the future with dynamic and innovative teaching. The school aims to instill intellectual curiosity and a love of learning in order to enable each girl to achieve her full academic potential.

Articulate and creative, High School girls are the next generation of well-educated professionals, with high aspirations and a proud heritage

Starting their journey

Wakefield Girls' High School equips girls with skills for life

Mulberry House for girls in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 is bright, spacious and airy. It provides the perfect environment for girls to enjoy learning from a broad and balanced curriculum and to develop an inherent enthusiasm for learning.

Classes buzz with activity and enjoyment. The youngest girls — who join Reception aged 4 years — are absorbed in the fun and adventure, both in and out of the classroom.

Girls are given plenty of opportunities to work together collaboratively and cooperatively, to satisfy their inquisitive nature and to flourish within a safe and caring environment.

The Junior School prides itself on providing a happy and secure yet challenging environment in which girls thrive socially, emotionally, and academically. Girls are encouraged to know their own mind and talents and achievements in all areas of school life are celebrated.

Wakefield Girls' High School head Nina Gunson

The refurbishment of St. John’s House, will see the interior of this stunning Georgian building transformed into a state-of-the art learning environment for girls in Years 3–6.

Shaping the leaders of tomorrow

Senior School is a busy, purposeful and fun community where every girl is valued and equipped with the knowledge and skills to be resilient, independent and successful.

With a fine reputation for high expectations and academic attainment, supported by outstanding pastoral care, the school continues to educate girls who are eager to learn and willing to participate fully in all the school has to offer.

WGHS pupils are the next generation of well- educated professionals, with high aspirations and a proud heritage

In addition to a broad extra-curricular programme, every Thursday girls take part in EDGE (Educating and Developing Girls’ Education). With over 90 activities to choose from, ranging from quad biking and dog training to food styling and voluntary work, every girl has the opportunity to discover and develop new talents.

The school is delighted to welcome students to the WGHS Sixth Form at 16+. The Sixth Form experience, centred around the stunningly refurbished Sixth Form Centre, produces confident young women; empowered and ready to take their place in the world.