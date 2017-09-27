VIDEO: Wakefield's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School to hold Open Morning on Saturday October 7

Bringing out the best in boys is Wakefield's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School which is inviting parents of prospective pupils to take a look around.

An Opening Morning will be held on Saturday, October 7, from 9.30am to 1pm.

For full details visit www.wgsf.org.uk.

QEGS is not just a school, but a community. Proud of its distinguished history, the school has an enviable reputation for success — whether academic achievement, sporting triumphs or excelling in the Arts.

Its boys are polite, caring young men who from joining QEGS as lively and inquisitive 4 year olds enjoy being free to be boys. We are committed to delivering boy-centred learning, and to our boys’ academic and social progress as they respond to the challenges they encounter from Reception through to Sixth Form and beyond.

Starting the QEGS adventure

Boys begin their QEGS adventure at four years of age, based in Centenary House — the thriving Pre-Prep Department of QEGS. Modern and bright with areas for outdoor learning, an adventure playground and the popular mud kitchen, young pupils can explore, play and learn.

The Junior School provides an outstanding 21st century learning environment for boys fully equipped with resources to make every young boy excited and inspired.

The QEGS curriculum has been designed to meet the unique learning styles and interests of boys in general, and to engage, enthuse and challenge each boy in particular. From their first day in Reception, boys benefit from a positive balance of male and female teachers.

Boys enjoy some form of PE or Games each day, which helps ensure their time in the classroom is as productive as possible, with boys from Year 1 upwards taking part in the Forest School/ Outdoors Education programme.

Students get advice on higher education and future occupations

Nurturing confident young men

At 11 years of age, boys progress to the Senior School. Offering a breadth of experiences, both in and out of the classroom, they are nurtured to develop a sense of personal responsibility, service to the wider community and leadership.

This is underpinned by a pastoral ethic which places the well-being of pupils at the heart of all the school does.

The exceptional range of over 90 extra-curricular activities on offer through the QED (QEGS Enrichment and Development) — including street dance, Mandarin, kayaking and cookery for life, adds that vital edge to what is already a high octane diet.

DN Craig MA MEd Wakefield QEGS Headmaster

The Sixth Form at QEGS is full of opportunities and each year it welcomes students who join QEGS for their A-level studies. Sixth Form offers an environment where individuals can aspire to success in a variety of different areas and prepare themselves for a successful future beyond school.