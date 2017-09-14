Welcome the new head of Glasshouses Community Primary School

Time has flown by for the new head teacher of a small primary school in Nidderdale after she took a chance to pursue teaching 11 years ago.

Pupils at Glasshouses Community Primary School were welcomed to the start of a new term by Nicola Thornber this week, following the retirement of former head teacher Lynn Tee after 17 years.

After earning her qualifications Ms Thornber worked across schools in Bradford for 10 years

Formerly a Call Centre Manager with Skipton Building Society Ms Thornber made the decision to pursue a new field shortly after having her son, earning a degree and national qualification from the University of Bradford as she continued to work.

Ms Thornber said: “After I had my son I did go back to the building society, eventually going part time. I never had that kind of chance before where I could try teaching, I was able to eventually go to university as a mature student.

“That was 11 years ago, it seems like a lifetime but it has worked out perfectly.

“As soon as I walked through the doors the doors of the school I just had a feeling about the place, you see the children walking around the school so confidently.”

However she is a familiar face to other educators in the area, with both herself and the head of St Cuthberts Church of England Primary School, Lynette Brammah, living close by each other in Bradley.

It is hoped that by working to build links with other schools schemes can be established to support both staff and pupils across the area.

Alongside this Ms Thornber is keen to emphasise that she will be keeping the door open to parents.

Ms Thornber said: “I think it is important that parents know that the family ethos which the school is known for is staying.

“There are lots of opportunities with family and parents evenings, half-term coffee events and of course they can come for an informal meeting.”

She also said that the school will host special assemblies, welcoming members of the community coming to give talks and awards for children being given.

Ms Thornber will be manning a stall at the upcoming Nidderdale Show, on Monday, September 25 giving parents another chance to get to know their new head teacher.