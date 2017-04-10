Yorkshire Bishop’s aim to be ‘ahead of the curve’ on academy chains

We want to be ‘ahead of the curve’, the Bishop of Huddersfield has stated as the Church of England continues its dramatic academy expansion across the country.

The church is the largest single provider of academies and academy chains, known as multi-academy trusts (MATs), in the education system.

And after converting more than 40 of its 248 schools and its establishment of nine academy groups, the Diocese of Leeds is helping to lead the way nationally by contributing significantly to the church’s understanding of the academy programme.

The Bishop of Huddersfield, The Right Reverend Jonathan Gibbs, who is the chair of the Diocese of Leeds Board of Education, said: “Huge changes are underway in the world of education and the Diocese of Leeds aims to support all of its schools in meeting the challenges that lie ahead, as well as working closely in partnership both with local authorities and community schools for the good of all our children.

“Our key priority is to assist schools in working together to provide the best possible education, and being part of a multi-academy trust will be one important way that many schools can do that.

“Multi-academy trusts are certainly here to stay, and we want to be ahead of the curve, helping to set them up across the diocese that can help all schools in all areas – urban, suburban and rural – to thrive for the sake of all our children.”

Around one million children attend Church of England Schools and a quarter of primary schools and more than 200 secondary schools are run by the church.

With 250 sponsored and more than 650 converter academies, the church is the biggest sponsor of academies in England.

The Diocese of Leeds runs schools in Barnsley, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, North Yorkshire and Wakefield, as well as Lancashire and Durham.