Yorkshire schools protest at Westminster in academy row

Union chiefs, staff, parents and pupils from the 21 schools that have been offloaded by a Yorkshire-based academy chain lobbied MPs in Westminster yesterday to highlight a financial crisis after the struggling trust allegedly “drained” funds from school accounts.

Sally Kincaid, National Education Union (NEU) Wakefield branch secretary, told The Yorkshire Post they were demanding that their voices be heard amid a growing number of allegations that Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) had “asset-stripped its schools” after it transferred millions of pounds of the schools’ savings to its own accounts before collapsing.

It is understood that at Hemsworth Academy, it included £220,000 raised to support pupils from poor backgrounds, upgrade IT equipment and pay for sports events. A further £216,000 in capital funds was also transferred, according to a former governor who asked not to be named.

Describing it as “an absolute scandal”, Ms Kincaid said there had still been no clarification as to where the money had gone and pupils were being forced to use last year’s exercise books, while teachers were having to fork out for stationery.

She said: “What is going on is absolutely scandalous. The schools have been drained and abandoned.

“They have been hit even harder by education funding cuts due to having their assets stripped. Teachers and teaching assistants are at risk of losing their jobs and they can’t even get new exercise books because they can’t spend any money.”

Ms Kincaid said some of the school funds that had been taken by WCAT had been collected by pupils at fundraising events to pay for new facilities.

She said: “That is what makes me the most angry, the fact they have taken money that kids have worked hard to raise for their school.”

A year before WCAT collapsed, in summer 2016, the Department for Education’s (DfE) Education Funding Agency launched an investigation into the trust.

But Ms Kincaid said that despite frequent attempts to requests to see the final report, it has yet to be published.

She said: “We don’t know what has happened to the money and people are very angry about this.

“In January and February WCAT removed all the finance officers from schools. It meant that if you wanted to order anything as a teacher, you had to go through the trust.

“This is why we want the schools back in local authority control because we don’t trust any of these people.

“We want a voice and we want a choice, because it is our children’s education.”

Earlier this month, the DfE named its preferred new sponsors for the schools abandoned by WCAT. Four will become part of the Delta Academies Trust, formerly known as SPTA, which was stripped of three of its schools in late 2015 following concerns about low standards.

The DfE said it had already confirmed that WCAT will not be able to retain any surplus funds at the point of dissolution when it has transferred all academies.

Any surplus would either be returned to the department or transferred to the preferred trusts, it added.

A DfE spokesperson said: “A failing academy trust must never profit from the re-brokerage of its schools.

“We are working with the preferred trusts and schools to ensure they have the right support and resources they need to improve the outcomes for pupils as quickly as possible, which will include the necessary pupil funding.‎”