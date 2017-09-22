Yorkshire university secures place in top 10 institutions nationally in prestigious guide

The University of Leeds has secured its place in the top 10 universities in the UK, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018.

Last year, the institution was named University of the Year by the prestigious guide, having been runner-up for the award in the previous two years.

The overall rankings for 2018, which are based on a range of metrics, sees Leeds rising to its highest-ever position, at number 10 in the UK.

It is the latest in a string of accolades for the institution. Students voted Leeds in the top five universities in the UK in the 2017 Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey. It also achieved a Gold rating in the new Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF). And Leeds was well positioned amongst the Russell Group in the latest in National Student Survey 2017, securing joint first for overall satisfaction and for teaching. This year also cemented Leeds’ teaching credentials, with the announcement that the university has more National Teaching Fellows than any other institution in the UK.

Sir Alan Langlands, vice-chancellor, said: “Moving into the top 10 of this influential guide signifies further progress in delivering outstanding research-led education for our students.”

At number two in Yorkshire, the University of York remains inside the top 20 nationally for both the quality of the student experience and also student perceptions of the teaching they receive. It is the only member of the elite Russell Group of universities to achieve this feat.

Sheffield has moved up three places to 21 in the national table, putting it in third position in the region.

In fourth, Huddersfield has moved up 12 places to 65.

And in fifth, Leeds Trinity University has been ranked as the sixth best university in the country for teaching quality, according to the guide, with an overall national ranking of 67th, the biggest rise of any university this year after moving up 29 places.

Professor Margaret A House, vice-chancellor, said: “The results highlight the commitment of our entire team in providing the best experience for all of our students.”