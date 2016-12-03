Eight places to see Santa

Children love a trip to see Father Christmas. The magical man does like to make as many appearances as possible so, we have put together a list of eight places in the area to see him.

1. Father Christmas will be in his cosy grotto at Fountain’s Abbey and Studley Royal, near Ripon, on weekends until December 18, and Monday 19 and Tuesday 20, 1-3pm. Families can also follow a reindeer’s explorer map across the World famous estate. There is also a Christmas post office at Fountains Hall to send a letter to North Pole.

2. The Christmas Adventure at Stockeld Park, near Wetherby is full of festive cheer. And nestled in ancient woodland is Santa’s award-winning grotto, complete with elves. And there are play areas, an ice rink, a giant snow flake yew maze, Nordic skiing and the famous illuminated Enchanted Forest to explore.

3. A new attraction to see Santa at is the Christmas Experience at Lotherton Hall, near Aberford. The country estate has welcomed Santa and his Elf Village. Booking is essential as he has proved very popular at this venue. The attraction is also home to the Twelve Days of Christmas walk, a secret Fairy Dell and a craft centre. Open until December 23.

4. Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland has welcomed Father Christmas to the McArthurGlen York Designer Outlet where he will be in residence in the Narnia Christmas Village until Christmas Eve. Booking recommended.

5. Middleton Railway, Hunslet, is starting its popular Santa Special Trains today. Each child aged up to 12 years, inclusive, for whom a fare has been paid will be given a present by Santa while travelling on the train. Advance booking is essential.

6. Leeds Donkey Sanctuary Leeds will be holding it’s popular Christmas Fair tomorrow, 10am-3pm and children will be able to meet Santa, as well as getting close to the donkeys.

7. Visiting Santa will be a whole new experience at the National Coal Mining Museum for England, in Wakefield, this December as the specially decorated grotto is 140-metres underground! www.ncm.org.uk

8. Children will be able to have breakfast with Santa at Leeds German Market every Sunday, 10-11.30am. Each Sunday, Pop Up And Play will host a festive Christmas buffet for children and families, with little ones greeted by Santa’s elves and taken to meet Father Christmas himself. The family-friendly event will include sing-alongs, games, face painting, balloon modelling and appearances from winter wonderland princesses and other costumed characters.

Tickets for the Santa’s breakfast are available by advance ticket only from the city centre Box Office in Leeds Town Hall, online, or by telephone on 0113 376 0318. Open to December 18.