Eight women and children injured during serious crash in North Yorkshire

Eight women and children were taken to hospital after a serious collision between two cars in North Yorkshire last night.

The Red Mercedes A180 and a Blue Vauxhall Corsa crashed on Wentedge Road near Kirk Smeaton at around 6.20pm.

Three women - aged 36, 19, and 18 - were injured along with three girls and two boys aged between five and 10 years old.

North Yorkshire Police today said that all of the casualties were taken to hospital, some with minor injuries and others with more serious injuries.

A spokesman said of those involved in the crash is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The road remained closed for around four hours yesterday while collision investigators examined the scene.

Now police want to hear from any witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either of the cars beforehand.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Sgt 1268 Paul Cording or Traffic Constable 1113 Dean Turner.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170063426 when passing on any information.