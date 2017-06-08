Elderly man dies after becoming trapped between car and garage door

Witnesses are being sought after the death of a 72-year-old man in Lincolnshire yesterday.

Humberside Police said they had been alerted by paramedics called to Westgate Road in Belton shortly before 12.20pm.

A spokesman said the man had become trapped between a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a garage door.

He said: "Humberside Fire and Rescue crews also attended to free the man, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene."

The road remained closed until 3pm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting log number 201 of June 7.