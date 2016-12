An elderly man was rescued after becoming trapped in his car following a crash in Huddersfield.

Firefighters were called to Blackmoorfoot Road, Linthwaite, at around 4.15pm on Boxing Day (Monday) to reports of the collision.

They found an elderly man was trapped in a vehicle and managed to free him.

The man was given oxygen by firefighters before paramedics arrived on scene and he was transferred to hospital.

Two fire engines from Huddersfield attended the crash.