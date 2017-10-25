Elderly man seriously hurt in collision

An elderly man suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a car as he crossed the road.

The 79-year-old was walking out of the Horbury centre when the incident took place on Twitch Hill, at the junction with High Street.

A red Suzuki Alton was travelling from Cluntergate onto Twitch Hill, when it was in collision with the man as he crossed the road at around 7.35pm yesterday evening.

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital. The Suzuki driver stopped at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC 3704 Martinus on 101, quoting log number 1656 of October 24.