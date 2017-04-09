Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car in Doncaster

A 72-year-old man remains in hospital after being knocked down by car in Doncaster last night.

Police were contacted at around 11.30pm by the ambulance service, which reported that the man had been hit by a car in Cooke Street, close to the junction with the A19 Askern Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man was found with serious injuries and currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved and police would like to hear from you, if you saw the man earlier that evening, witnessed the collision, or have any further information that could assist with enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1457 of 8 April 2017.