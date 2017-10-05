Elderly man thrown from mobility scooter after vehicle failed to stop at pedestrian crossing in Hull

Members of the public came to the aid of an elderly man when he was knocked off his mobility scooter at a pedestrian crossing in Hull.

The 72-year-old man was using the pedestrian crossing outside Sirius Academy North on Hall Road at around 7.15pm on Monday.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Traffic from the Beverley Road end had stopped to let him cross but a driver travelling in the opposite direction failed to stop at the crossing and collided with the mobility scooter, throwing the man to the floor.

"The man suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, especially those who stopped to help the elderly man."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log 497 of 02/10/17.