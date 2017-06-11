Elderly pedestrian suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in Doncaster collision

Police are investigating after a 66-year-old pedestrian suffered 'life-threatening injuries' in a one-vehicle collision on a Doncaster road.

At around 9.15pm on Friday, June 9 it is reported that a grey Honda Civic and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on the A638 Trafford Way, on the carriageway between the Sidings roundabout and the College Road roundabout near to the town centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The Civic is understood to have been travelling into Doncaster.

"The pedestrian, a 66-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

"The driver of the Civic was not injured."

"Did you see the collision? Do you hold information that could help officers?

"Please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 1182 of June 9, 2017.