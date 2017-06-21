Elderly woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in crash near Holderness

Witnesses are being sought after a crash in the Holderness area which left an elderly woman with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A blue Vauxhall Astra and a bronze Ford Fiesta crashed on the A1033 at Camerton near Thornbumbald at 4.30pm yesterday (June 20).

Humberside Police said today that a 73-year-old woman had sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

She was a passenger in the Astra, which had been travelling westbound along Main Road when it collided with the eastbound Fiesta.

A police spokesman said the drivers of both vehicles had also sustained minor injuries.

Any witnesses who have not spoken to officers already are asked to to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 408 of 20/06/17.