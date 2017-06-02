Emerald Group acquires Towards Maturity for undisclosed sum

The Emerald Group has acquired professional learning firm Towards Maturity.

The Bingley-based firm’s acquisition is now officially live and Towards Maturity will continue to operate as an independent business, led by Laura Overton as chief executive.

Emerald currently manages a range of digital products, a portfolio of over 300 journals, more than 2,500 books and over 1,500 case studies.

Richard Bevan, Emerald Group chief executive said: “We’ve been extremely impressed by the work of Towards Maturity over the last 14 years, in advancing understanding among the professional learning community and helping organizations use learning data to directly improve their business performance.

“The work of the Towards Maturity Community Interest Company, of which Emerald Group is a strategic partner, aligns with the values of Emerald and our Chairman, Dr Keith Howard, as reflected in his support for lifelong learning since Emerald’s foundation in 1967. We are committed to ensuring the work of the community group continues with independence and integrity as part of a company that shares its values and aims.”

Laura Overton, CEO of Towards Maturity, adds: “We are thrilled to now be part of the Emerald Group family.”