Emergency services at scene of serious collision near East Yorkshire primary school

Emergency services are working at the scene of a serious collision near a primary school in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police confirmed its officers were called to Main Street in the village of Burstwick at 11.50am this morning.

The force has released limited details at this time, but a travel alert issued by the AA said part of the street was closed due to a pedestrian being knocked down outside Burstwick Community Primary School.

It said the road was currently closed in both directions between Churchill Avenue and Pinfold Bungalows.

A police spokesman said: "We have received a report today at 11:50am of a serious road traffic collision on Main Street Burstwick.

"Road closures are expected to be put in place to enable enquiries to take place and emergency services to attend.

"Enquiries are in their early stages at this time and emergency services are in attendance."

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area where possible, with parents collecting children from school asked to park at the Hare and Hounds pub then use the walkway via Woolam Hill.