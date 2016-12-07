Emergency services called as fire breaks out at Bradford's Forster Hall Student Accommodation

Firefighters from four West Yorkshire stations turned out to reports of a fire inside student halls in Bradford yesterday evening.

Crews from Bradford, Fairweather Green, Odsal and Shipley were called to Forster Hall Student Accommodation, Great Horton Road, shortly after 6.30pm.

But by the time they arrived, the pan fire in a four floor flat had been put out.

A female student was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Fire crews used then positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from the flat.