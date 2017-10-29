Emergency services called out to Sheffield crash in early hours of the morning

The emergency services were called out to a road traffic collision on a quiet Sheffield road in the early hours of this morning.

The collision took place opposite the ambulance station in Batemoor Road, Batemoor at approximately 3am this morning.

At 3.37am the council's Streets Ahead team Tweeted: "We have been made aware of an RTC on Batemoor Road opp Ambulance station. an ISU team and electrician are en route, please take care."

Just before 5am, they added: "The RTC on Batemoor Road outside the Ambulance station has been cleared and the road is fully open."

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the collision or if anyone was injured.

More to follow.