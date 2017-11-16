Emergency services called to Leeds hotel to help free teenager's trapped finger

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the aid of a teenager who got his finger trapped in unusual circumstances.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said it had dispatched an engine from Leeds to the Marriott Hotel on Trevelyan Square at around 1.55pm today.

A spokeswoman said: "This was a special service call to assist a teenage boy who had his middle finger stuck in a reinforced steel ring attached to a wall.

"The fire service used specialist equipment to release the teenager."

She said the boy had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the boy had an injury to his hand and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.