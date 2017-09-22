Emergency services called to scene of Sheffield city centre accident

Have your say

The emergency services have been called out to a busy road in Sheffield city centre this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.

Both South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been called out to the scene of the accident on the A61, near to Corporation Street.

A person injured in the collision received medical treatment at the scene, and has now been transported to hospital.

The road has remained open while the emergency services attended to the casualty.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.