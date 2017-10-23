Emergency services to simulate fire in high rise building in Leeds city centre

Smoke generators will be used to simulate a fire in a high rise building in Leeds city centre.

The simulation is part of a training exercise being staged for emergency services and other organisations tomorrow (Tuesday).

It will take place at the Sky Plaza student accommodation in Clay Pit Lane, opposite the First Direct Arena.

A Leeds City Council spokesman said: "There will be a number of emergency services vehicles around the building during the exercise, and some smoke generators will be used to simulate a fire incident within the Sky Plaza high rise building.

"There is no cause for alarm, but for your own safety, please avoid the area if possible."

The exercise will start at around 9am and is due to finish at approximately 12.30pm.