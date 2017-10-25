'Emotional' viewers praise 31st Sheffield man who starred in TV show for overweight holidaymakers - but others slam show for 'normalising' obesity

A 31 stone Sheffield man who featured in a TV documentary about obese holidaymakers has been praised by viewers who tuned in to see the show.

27-year-old local man Dane was among eight overweight men and women from across the UK to feature in last night's ITV show The 18-30 Stone Holiday which followed their stay at the world's first purpose built resort for obese holidaymakers.

Many emotional viewers praised the group of plus-sized British tourists who stripped off on the beach on the paradise island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas at the end of the show.

During their time at the hotel, the group underwent a programme in a bid to help increase their body confidence - and by the end of the show the whole group was able to strip down into their swimwear to frolic in the sea.

Dozens of viewers took to Twitter to celebrate the group, with one tearful tweeter posting: 'Fabulous group of people brave, honest, inspiring. Made me laugh and cry.'

One wrote 'Absolutely bawling my eyes out at 18-30 Stone Holiday, while another added: 'Idk [I don't know why] but I'm getting emotional watching'.

A third emotional viewer agreed: 'In my eyes they are beautiful, because everybody is.'

However other viewers took to Twitter to blast the show for 'promoting obesity' with one claiming the show was 'disgusting'.

One Twitter user wrote: 'Just turned my TV on to a programme called "18-30 stone holiday", the worlds gone mad.'

Another commented '[S]top excess eating & drinking & get some exercise.. and you won't b 30 ++ stone!!'.

To make the guests feel super comfortable, American owner James King has ensured the resort is big on space - with reinforced sunloungers, bigger doorways and chairs and an all you can eat buffet three times a day.

Viewers watched as Dane couldn't contain his emotion as he revealed that he scuppered wedding plans with Helen, 'the love of his life', twice because his weight has left him with crippling anxiety.