‘Emotional wreck’ David Willey marries X-Factor Carolynne Good in Leeds

Yorkshire cricketer David Willey said he was an "emotional wreck" when he saw his bride-to-be, former X Factor contestant Carolynne Good, walking down the aisle.

Thirty-six year old Good placed third in BBC’s Fame Academy in 2003 and also went far in the X Factor two years in a row.

In 2011 she made it through to the X Factor judges’ houses stage, but was sent home. The following year she progressed to the live shows but was sent home in a controversial deadlock that saw Rylan Clark remain in the singing show.

Talking about seeing his bride in the church, Willey, 26, told Hello!: “I was blown away. I was just an emotional wreck. She looked stunning. It was the best day of my life.”

Good wore a gown from Ellis Bridals and her close friend, Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, was her bridesmaid.

“It was perfect. When I got to the end of the aisle, I was so happy to see David,” she told Hello!.

The singer said she knew immediately that Willey was “the one”.

She said: “Meeting David, it was like suddenly the missing piece of me was found.

“We’d not long been dating and it was my birthday, so he’d taken me out for a meal and bought me some flowers. I remember feeling as if I’d known him forever.”

The wedding reception was held at Wood Hall Hotel and Spa in Wetherby, and guests included Hudson’s husband, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and former Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson.