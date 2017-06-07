Endless sells Imtech to EDF

EDF Energy Services, a joint venture between EDF Energy and Dalkia, has agreed to acquire Imtech UK and Ireland from Leeds-based private equity investor Endless LLP.

Imtech is a engineering services company and provider of technical services to construction, industrial, commercial and public sector clients in the UK and Ireland.

The firm employs more than 2,100 people, generating revenues of over £400m per year.

Vincent de Rivaz, CEO EDF Energy said: “As the UK’s leading generator of low carbon electricity and a major supplier to businesses, the addition of Imtech is a significant step in the development of energy services and low carbon solutions for our valued customers.

“This agreement is a key element of our strategy for long-term growth and investment, and a further demonstration of our commitment and support for British businesses and industries.

“We are delighted to welcome the 2,100 employees of Imtech. There is a close fit between the two businesses with our shared passion for safety, innovation, digital solutions and quality of service for customers.”

Imtech will retain its operational autonomy within EDF Energy Services. The firm will also be looking to recruit new talent into the business.

Paul Kavanagh CEO of Imtech, said: “We are delighted to become part of the EDF family. The support of EDF Energy Services strengthens our capacity to continue to grow and build on our relationships with new and existing customers in the years ahead. I would like to recognise the support our customers have given the business over many years and we look forward to continuing to partner with them.

“By combining forces with EDF Energy Services, we have secured greater capability to respond to the future needs of our customers, and will be able to design and deliver innovative solutions.

“Endless has been a great owner of Imtech and I would like to thank them for all their support and input over the last two years.”

Aidan Robson, partner at Endless, said: “We are tremendously proud to have partnered with Imtech over the last two years. The business has outperformed on every metric, which is an outstanding achievement and demonstrates the strength of the team and business we are now passing on.

“EDF will enable the business to continue to grow and offers a fantastic future for the company’s 2,100 employees.”

Completion of the deal is subject to merger control clearance from the European Commission.