Engagement and wedding rings snatched in 'devastating' Huddersfield burglary

"Highly sentimental" jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Huddersfield.

Police have today appealed for information after a burglary where thousand of pounds worth of items was stolen.

The offence happened between June 9 and 15 at a home on Centuria Walk, Salendine Nook, in Huddersfield.

The culprits entered through a window and searched the home, took a number of distinctive pieces of jewellery including a pearl and coral necklace, an aquamarine necklace, aquamarine earrings and items of 'Filigree' patterned jewellery.

PC James Atherton of Kirklees CID, said: "This incident has been devastating for the victim, as not only have the suspects intruded on their home, but taken a significant amount of jewellery including wedding and engagement rings. They are not only of significant financial value, but highly sentimental.

"We are continuing our investigation into this burglary and hope to reunite these items with their rightful owner. I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or has been offered any items which match the above description to contact the police."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC James Atherton at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170273197 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.