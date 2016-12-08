Search

Engineer diversifies with new acquisition

John Hayward, CEO of Pressure Technologies, said Martract is an exciting acquisition for the group

​​Engineering firm​ ​​Pressure Technologies​ ​is to diversify with the acquisition of Martract, a profitable, cash-generative engineering business that specialises primarily in the grinding and lapping of ball and seat assemblies and gate valves.

The maximum total consideration for the deal is £4.3m.

Pressure Technologies ​is keen to expand into other areas amid tough market conditions in the oil and gas industry.

​The Sheffield-based​ firm ​said Martract is a highly specialist, niche business and the market leader in its field through its unrivalled​ ​intellectual property and strong​,​ longstanding customer relationships.

The business is well known to​ ​the ​g​roup and has been a key supplier to the Precision Engineering Division​ ​for over 15​ ​years.

Pressure Technologies said ​​the ​a​cquisition is a strong strategic fit with ​its​ PMC Division​ and​ it will join the other businesses in​ ​this division; Roota Engineering, Al-Met and Quadscot.

​Around 60​ per cent​ of Martract’s revenue is generated outside of the oil and gas market​.​

John Hayward, CEO of Pressure Technologies, said:​ ​“This is an exciting acquisition for the Group, which strengthens our existing market position and gives​ ​significant opportunity to penetrate new markets.

​"​Martract’s reputation for technical ability and​ ​quality sits well with our ​g​roup capabilities and we are delighted to welcome its dedicated and highly-skilled workforce to the ​g​roup.”

