Engineering consultancy firm Sweco lands major public sector contract

Engineering consultancy business Sweco UK has been appointed on two lots of the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) flagship £2.9bn consultancy framework.

The Leeds-based engineering, environment and design firm will carry out work on for the CCS, an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

This new framework provides building, asset design and management services focused on improving value for the public sector.

Sweco has been named on Lot 5 and Lot 6 of the two-year framework and will provide a wide range of civil, structural and building engineering services, as well as environmental services as part of its appointment.

Geoffrey Palmer, Sweco’s director of buildings, said: “We are very pleased to be named as part of this landmark CCS framework following its expansion to incorporate provision to procure environmental services.

“This is a great opportunity for us to continue to provide award-winning building design and optimisation services across a full range of disciplines for the built environment.

“Delivering more efficient and cost effective procurement options for the public sector is a great benefit for all and we are pleased to play our part in this. We are looking forward to utilising our wealth of experience in engineering design and environmental consultancy into public sector construction projects.”

The framework will assist public bodies deliver the £163bn of construction projects planned by the government as part of its Government Construction Strategy 2016-2020.

Sweco is headquartered in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds but has offices all over the country, employing 800 people.

Working across fields as diverse as energy, transportation, environment, asset management, sustainable buildings and water.