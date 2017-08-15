They always say that “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it”. But if you find out that your​ ​product or service is broken at the same time as your customers then you​ ​may well suffer from some reputational damage to your company.

In my last article I mentioned that the cost of failure on a company’s reputation​ ​can be considerable. I pointed out that according to our latest QCA/YouGov​ ​Small and Mid-Cap Sentiment survey, companies estimate that 32​ per cent​ of their​ ​market value is accounted for by reputation.

I used this and data from the FTSE indices to show that the value of corporate​ ​reputation of the FTSE All-Share amounts to an amazing £736,742m and the

value of corporate reputation of the AIM All-Share is £17,657m.

The figure for AIM is important as this represents the consequences of​ ​damage to individual growth companies across a market.

But what of the market itself, for the arena in which companies gather to raise​ ​finance in order to scale-up and grow? If this is broken then each company​ ​has another factor to take into account in addition to concerns about products​ ​and services.

Well the good news is, and London Stock Exchange statistics back this up,​ ​that the market is not broken. In fact investors in a recent survey said that it is​ ​the best it has ever been.

So why are the London Stock Exchange seeking views on how to improve​ ​AIM when it’s working so well? It ain’t broke, so why fix it?

Well, it’s a good example of building on success. It takes a confident market​ ​to open itself up and ask questions of itself. The London Stock Exchange has​ ​published a wide-ranging consultation on the AIM Market.

It asks such questions as whether the discussions between the AIM team and​ ​Nominated Advisers could take place earlier in the IPO process to remove​ ​some of the questions that might crop up later. It asks about whether there​ ​should be a minimum amount of money raised when a company comes to​ ​market. It asks whether AIM companies should be required to report annually​ ​against a governance code.

The latter is an important issue for the Quoted Companies Alliance as we​ ​publish the most relevant and practical governance code for AIM companies.

These questions - and more - probe the detailed issues to ensure the market​ ​continues to operate effectively. The market and the London Stock Exchange​ ​want to ensure that the UK continues to benefit from having the leading​ ​​growth market in Europe over the next ​five to 10​ years by being fit for purpose. It​ ​is essential that UK and international growth companies have the opportunity​ ​to raise finance in the easiest possible way whilst retaining the confidence of​ ​investors.

In addition to answering the questions - the consultation closes on September ​8 ​- it’s well worth looking at the document because the introduction​ ​is a good exposition of how AIM has developed and it describes the roles of​ ​the London Stock Exchange and the Nominated Adviser. This is useful​ ​background reading for any investor.

The document also includes a paragraph that says, “London Stock Exchange​ ​has always been mindful to retain AIM’s distinct features, ensuring that AIM is​ ​a market accessible to small and medium sized growth companies and​ ​entrepreneurs, maintaining its clear points of differentiation from the Main​ ​Market.

​"​We remain convinced that maintaining a distinct growth market​ ​ensures that there is an efficient allocation of capital that supports the risk​ ​profile of companies at different stages of growth and maturity.”

This is an important and essential statement that underlines the London Stock​ ​Exchange’s commitment to AIM, retaining and enhancing its attractiveness​ ​and identity.

And if they take care of their markets before they are broken; if they build on​ ​success rather than waiting for standards to drop off, then perhaps the glow of​ ​the market’s productive reputation will increase the market’s value by 32​ per cent​​ ​rather than fall. Markets can go up as well as down!