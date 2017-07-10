Enterprise partnership launches programmes to support businesses

two new programmes of business support totalling over £16m have been launched by the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The £9.2m Access Innovation programme will support SMEs in developing new products and services.

The Strategic Business Growth Programme, which has also been launched this month, will provide support to small businesses to help them realise their growth potential.

The £7.2m programme will provide impartial one-to-one coaching on all aspects of business growth, including financial management, sales, marketing and planning.

It will also deliver workshops on hot topics and businesses will have the chance to learn from one another through the peer-to-peer element of the programme.

Roger Marsh, chairman of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: “Innovation is key to driving economic growth and I’m especially pleased that we have this new substantial package of support to help companies exploit new ideas.

“Innovation cannot happen in isolation and this new programme means businesses have greater access to the expertise and opportunities to collaborate, innovate and grow. I encourage business owners to pick up the phone and talk to us.”

The new programmes are part of a wider package of support available to businesses in Leeds City Region through the LEP Growth Service, a one-stop shop for businesses of all sizes and stages of development.

They are part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the Government through the LEP’s £1bn Growth Deal.