Enthusiasts come together in Leeds for model railway exhibition

Model railway enthusiasts shared their handiwork with visitors young and old during an exhibition this weekend.

Around 20 layouts were displayed when Leeds Model Railway Society hosted its annual show, which has been held almost every year since the club formed in 1947.

Almost 20 layouts went on display at the exhibition.

John Aldrick, treasurer and exhibition manager, said: “We still have one or two of the founding members with us. They don’t come regularly to the club though as you might imagine.”

In this 70th anniversary year, the club has naturally been reflecting on its history but like most organisations it also has one eye on the future.

Mr Aldrick said: “A few years back, we noticed the number of children at the exhibition was getting fewer and fewer, so we’ve made it free for them if accompanied by an adult. It’s been very encouraging to see the number of children now coming.”

The society’s latest project, a recreation of the railway at Chapel-en-le-Frith in Derbyshire, was among those displayed.

John Aldrick, treasurer of Leeds Model Railway Society.

This was only its second showing before the model is taken to a national show next month.