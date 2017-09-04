Boxing Day floods: what has been done across Harrogate since?

Close to £400,000 has helped ensure the district is better protected against future flooding, following on from the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Members of the County Area Committee for the Harrogate District were told last Thursday (August 31) that alongside research into the scale of the damage caused by the flood the district received the funds through the Property Level Resilience Grant Scheme, out of the £1 million distributed across North Yorkshire.

Resident's efforts of future-proofing across the district were also commended by councillors at the meeting, with work including the raising of floor levels, constructing bunds and installing flood barriers being carried out.

Coun Michael Harrison (Lower Nidderdale and Bishop Monkton) said: "I want to thank the team (NYCC Flood Risk Management Team) fr all of their work, my own division has a history of flooding. But the work between organisations such as the Environment Agency and residents has enabled us to work towards protecting against flooding. In Boroughbridge and other places residents have also done much like this themselves."

The fund is to go towards improving a property’s resistance to damage from flooding which would normally be covered by insurance.

Grants of up to £5,000 were made available for applications from residential and business owners affected by the December 2015 flood.

More than 200 properties were recorded as being affected by the flood, with Knaresborough among the hardest hit with 73 internally flooded, Harrogate 32, Boroughbridge/Milby 24 and Tockwith 19. A grant of up to £5,000 could be applied for.

