Country & Coast: Bird that springs from the undergrowth goes missing

It was one of those days when the BBC weather app got the forecast dead right for Ribblehead. There was hardly a baby’s breath of wind, and the predicted seasonal autumn mist lingered on the tops to frustrate all hope of photographing the Three Peaks.

On the plus side, though, the temperature for the walk south to Horton was an unseasonal 16C, and our anoraks were off within 20 minutes. There was also the expectation of seeing an old friend from the bird world.

When I last walked this route almost a decade ago, I remember the path over Thorns Moss and Low Rigg to Nether Lodge zigzagged across a squelchy mire. It is for this very good reason that Three Peaks walkers heading from Penyghent to Whernside are abruptly directed left on Nether Lodge’s access road and onto the B6479 in order to reach Ribblehead.

In the past, it would have been unthinkable to negotiate this mire without flushing out at least a couple of snipes, but to my disappointment - and concern - not once were we startled by a bird suddenly springing out from the cover of juncus rushes.

Snipes are somewhat squat, stocky waders with three-tone brown streaks which allow them to skulk unseen amongst marsh vegetation.

I have to admit that I have got so used to watching them out in the open, probing their long bills into mud, while sitting in hides at RSPB nature reserves like St. Aiden’s in the Lower Aire Valley and Blacktoft Sands near Goole, that the snipe’s population plunge had not registered with me. But now, here in their prime habitat of wet meadows and marshes, not a single bird was to be seen or heard.

The reason for the snipe’s decline seems to be the draining of wet areas. At first it was thought their numbers were reduced only in the lowlands where there was more pressure for housing and agricultural land, but it now appears evident that they have also been disappearing from uplands like Ribblesdale.

There is an influx of snipe from northern Europe every autumn and winter, which should increase the chances of spotting them in any wetland here, so their absence in October only served to heighten my concern.

Surveys in England and Wales have shown that there was a decrease of breeding snipe in wet meadows of 62 per cent over 20 years to 2002, and that decline has continued.

Studies also indicate that those birds which were found tended to be “highly aggregated” into a small number of suitable locations. In other words, snipe numbers have not only fallen but the bird is far less widespread that it used to be.

In the case of Ribblesdale, there is no field drainage to account for the bird’s absence. Indeed, habitat conservation should make the Yorkshire Dales National Park a safe haven for snipe. Yet surveys there indicate that in the early 1990s approximately 900 pairs were present on moorland, but by 2000 as few as 245 pairs were estimated to be in their more favoured habitat lower down in the valleys.