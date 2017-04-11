Full moon offers up stunning views... but why is it called the Pink Moon?

The April Pink Moon offered some stunning views across Yorkshire this morning, even if it wasn't actually coloured pink.

At 6.08am the moon was clearly visible and heralded the start of a number of religious holidays.

April's full moon, also known as a 'Pink Moon', is seen near Emley Moor transmitting station on Emley Moor in Kirklees.

We may no longer follow a moon calendar, but April’s Pink Moon is still very significant in dictating religious holidays and other dates. Easter falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the Spring Equinox – which will be April 16 this year.

While the April full moon also dictates the beginning of the Jewish Passover, and the Hindu Hanuman festival.

For those of us who were up early enough to actually see the moon, it will not have escaped you that the moon was not actually pink.

It’s name actually derives from the Native American practice of giving titles to full moons and the term comes from the moss pink herb, or wild ground phlox flower, which is widespread by spring.

Other names for this particular orb include the Full Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon or the Full Fish Moon.

What are full moons called and when are they in 2017?

Jan 12: Wolf Moon

Feb 10: Snow Moon

Mar 12: Worm Moon

Apr 11: Pink Moon

May 10: Flower Moon

Jun 9: Strawberry Moon

Jul 9: Buck Moon

Aug 7: Sturgeon Moon

Sep 6: Harvest Moon

Oct 5: Hunter’s Moon

Nov 4: Beaver Moon

Dec 3: Cold Moon