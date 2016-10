The Government has given the go-ahead for fracking at a site in Lancashire, overturning the county council’s decision on the scheme.

The controversial process can now go ahead at Preston New Road, Fylde, after Communities Secretary Sajid Javid gave the green light for shale company Cuadrilla to drill up to four wells.

But there is a reprieve for a second site in Lancashire, Roseacre Wood, which has not yet been given the green light amid concerns over impacts on the local area.

