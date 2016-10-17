‘Greatest ever’ water party to celebrate 200 years of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal

Pealing church bells, brass bands and a cheering crowd turned out to watch as the first ever barge, be-decked in flags and streamers, set off along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in 1816.

Merchants from Yorkshire and Lancashire were aboard this first voyage, which set a legacy of lasting tradition still seen along the route to this day.

Bingley celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Canal. Picture Tony Johnson.

Now, the jubilant scenes of 1816 have been re-created to mark the 200th anniversary of this inaugural passage, as former working boat Kennet set off on its own landmark journey to Liverpool this weekend.

And the celebrations, set to last a full nine-days, have been hailed as the greatest long-distance water party ever staged through northern England.

“We are hoping to re-create that amazing atmosphere of celebration again,” said Kennet trip organiser Harold Bond.

“The response to our invitation to get involved has been brilliant so we have every chance of staging a celebration worthy of those entrepreneurial merchants and inventive engineers who were responsible for building this waterway 200 years ago.”

Historic boat and floating museum the Kennet and a flotilla of other boats pass through the 3 rise and 5 Rise Locks in Bingley

The Canal and River Trust and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal Society set off from Leeds on Saturday along the 127-mile waterway, and are planning to arrive in Liverpool on Sunday October 23.

The flotilla will have to negotiate 91 locks along the way, climb nearly 500 feet over the Pennine hills and cruise through the one-mile Foulridge Tunnel.

Chantelle Seaborn, local waterway manager with the Canal and River Trust, said: “This epic boat journey is a wonderful way to mark the 200th anniversary of one of the most significant waterways in Britain.

“The opening of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal played a key role in Britain’s Industrial Revolution and encouraged the development of the textile industries in Lancashire and West Yorkshire.”

The Kennet and a flotilla of other boats pass through the 3 rise and 5 Rise Locks in Bingley.

The grand flotilla, arriving in Bingley yesterday, was greeted by great crowds as the town centre and canal path came alive to celebrate.

The festival, featuring barge trips, stalls, music and entertainment, was officially opened by Sir Gary Verity from Welcome to Yorkshire and the leader of Bradford Council Coun Susan Hinchcliffe.

Attempting to recreate the atmosphere of the first full navigation of the canal in 1816, the historic Kennet, now housing its own museum, passed through Bingley decked in red and white bunting to symbolise the counties of Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Newly unearthed press coverage of the original passage shows the first barge in 1816 was met with huge celebrations and fan-fair with bells ringing out from local churches, cannon and artillery fire and brass bands, with good humoured crowds cheering the boats along the route.

And to herald the passing of the flotilla yesterday, the bells of Bingley Parish Church rang out across the valley as great crowds turned out to witness the event.

“The volunteers have really pulled out all the stops working with our ward area coordinator’s office to organise this amazing event,” said Coun Abdul Jabar Bradford Council’s executive member for neighbourhoods and community safety.

Coun David Heseltine, chairman of the Shipley Area Committee, said: “The canal has been an important feature in Bingley for over two centuries, built for the industrial revolution it was the M62 of its day, now the locks and canal are an important recreational source and tourist attraction.”

Bingley celebrations

Bingley came alive with a festival yesterday to celebrate the flotilla as it passed through on its epic nine-day journey to Liverpool.

Morris Dancers were on hand to entertain the crowds, music was provided by the Bradford Voices Choir, and there were family walks from local history groups. On the canal towpath there were demonstrations from dry-stone wallers and blacksmiths, and Canal and Rivers Trust Explorers volunteers were on hand to help children have fun finding out about canals and discovering what wildlife they could see. Barge trips were being held between the bridge and the locks, and there exhibitions and stalls from local, community and historic groups.