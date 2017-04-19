MPs give green light to snap election

MPs today gave their overwhelming backing to Theresa May's call for an early General Election.

Just 13 MPs - including nine Labour - voted against the motion paving the way for an election on June 8.

In the debate ahead of the vote, the Prime Minister defended herself against accusations of "political opportunism" and broken promises over her u-turn on plans for a snap general election.

She insisted it was the "right thing for Britain" to hold the poll, despite repeatedly promising not to call an early election.

Labour MP Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under Lyme) accused Mrs May of having "a loose and complicated relationship with telling the truth", although he was told to withdraw his comments by the Speaker.

Mr Farrelly said: "The Prime Minister pledged time and time again not to call an early election.

"In her Easter message she talked greatly of her Christian values.

"Could the Prime Minister explain, then, why she has such a loose and complicated relationship with telling the truth?"

Speaker John Bercow said the comments were out of order and ordered him to withdraw them.

Mrs May, in reply, said she had given "very clear indication" of her intentions and had delivered on the mandate given to her by the EU referendum.

Telling MPs it was time to "put our fate in the hands of the people and let the people decide", Mrs May told the House of Commons: "We are determined to bring stability to the United Kingdom for the long term and that's what this election will be about - leadership and stability.

"The decision facing the country will be clear. I will be campaigning for strong and stable leadership in the national interest with me as Prime Minister and I will be asking for the public's support to continue to deliver my plan for a stronger Britain, to lead the country for the next five years and to give the certainty and stability that we need."