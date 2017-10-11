Protestors cause road closure in Kirby Misperton

Police say they are now being forced to take action after protestors at a North Yorkshire fracking site locked themselves into a device and laid in the middle of the road this morning.

Habton Road has been blocked since 6.30am and police say it is likely to be the case for some time. The road is currently closed to all traffic, and residents are urged to use alternative routes for journeys.

North Yorkshire Police are currently at the scene assessing the situation and advising motorists.

Supt Alisdair Dey said: "The actions of these two people will cause significant disruption to the local community, particularly as people go to work or school this morning.

"It's challenging to balance the wishes of everyone at Kirby Misperton. However, once the balance has tipped from peaceful protest to deliberate acts that are unlawful and cause unreasonable disruption to local residents, then we have to take action."