Protestors lock themselves into metal device on road into Kirby Misperton

Two people locked themselves into a metal device on Kirby Misperton Road around 10am this morning.

The road, the main road into the village, remains open, although motorists are urged to pass with care.



A specialist police team is at the scene assessing the situation.

It comes just days before the first fracking operation in six years could start.



Superintendent Alisdair Dey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "I know that protest activity has had an effect on the local community, but I want to reassure everyone that we are doing all we can to make sure residents can go about their daily lives safely and without disruption.

"It’s challenging to balance that against the right of people to assemble and protest peacefully, so we’ll continue to talk to people on all sides of the issue, to help make this a safe and peaceful protest."

Meanwhile three people who climbed up a rig at the frack site in Kirby Misperton at the weekend have been charged in connection with the incident.



A 29-year-old man who climbed down on Saturday afternoon has been charged with criminal damage and aggravated trespass.



A 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman who were brought down safely on Sunday morning have both been charged with criminal damage and hindering lawful work*.



They will appear in court in December.