Road blocked at Kirby Misperton by anti-fracking campaigners locked into metal devices

The four lay down in the middle of the road in Kirby Misperton at 8.30am this morning.

The two pairs are locked together in concrete and metal devices, at the north and south ends of Habton Road.

Habton Road is blocked. Specialist police officers are working to remove them.

Superintendent Alisdair Dey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "I know that protest activity has had a significant impact on the local community, particularly over the last few weeks. We are doing all we can to make sure residents can go about their daily lives safely and without disruption.

"Local neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs will continue to be active in Kirby Misperton and surrounding villages, addressing any concerns about the impact of protest activity."