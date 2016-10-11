Sheffield Council kicks off plan to build £75m football hub

A £75 million football hub will be built in Sheffield after councillors approved plans to revitalise a former school site.

Members of Sheffield Council’s planning committee were today unanimous in their support for the project, which has been jointly drawn up by the Football Association and Sheffield Council.

The site of the old Westfield School, on Westfield Crescent, Mosborough, where 150 new homes are to be built. Picture: Andrew Roe

The football hub on the site of the old Westfield School in Mosborough will be the third to be built in the city as part of the Parklife partnership between the FA, Sport England and the council.

Prior to granting planning approval, Coun Peter Price said: “I think it’s a magnificent development and just what we are looking for.”

The plans will now be referred to the Government - which has pledged £4.4 million towards the project - for final approval.

The hub will include two artificial football pitches, a grass rugby pitch and a pavilion with a gym, changing rooms, a club room and a bar.

The six grass pitches already on the site will be improved and regraded to create more level playing surfaces.

Road access will be from Moss Way, and a 200-space car park will be built.

Westfield School relocated to its Eckington Road site in 2007, and the old school buildings have been demolished. Work to build 150 homes in a parallel project on the same site is already underway.

The council’s cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure Mary Lea said: “Football is Sheffield’s biggest team sport, with more than 800 teams in the city.

“This partnership with the FA means we can provide top class facilities at grassroots level, enabling all those who want to play with the opportunities to do so.

“And we’ve already seen this happen at the Graves and Thorncliffe football hubs, which opened in September, and are home to six partner clubs with more than 40 teams.

“I’m delighted that the site at Westfield has been approved by our planning service and if this gets the final go ahead next month, we can bring the same opportunities to communities in the south-east of the city.

“We are very happy to be leading the way on this national scheme and in terms of sports participation, community activity and the associated health benefits it’s great news for Sheffield.”